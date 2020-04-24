The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 382.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

NYSE KO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

