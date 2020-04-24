SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $12,932,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $322,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

