State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,998 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

