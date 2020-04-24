State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,440 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.15.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.10 million.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Robert J. Remenar bought 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,586.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPS. Benchmark began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cooper-Standard from $47.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

