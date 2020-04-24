State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 10,970 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,522 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Silica worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 490.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 1,545,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 857,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 852,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 404,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,743,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler acquired 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 203,000 shares of company stock worth $240,270 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

NYSE SLCA opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $18.09.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

