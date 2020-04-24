State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $705.63 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of -139.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.03.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.