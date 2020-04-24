State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $170,000 Position in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Arlo Technologies worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 88,971 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,015,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

