State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exterran were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,427 shares in the company, valued at $460,286.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Exterran Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

