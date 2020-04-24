State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of SM Energy worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after buying an additional 1,468,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $15,653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after buying an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,343,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. SM Energy Co has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.83%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

