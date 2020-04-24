Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,405 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.