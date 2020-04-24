RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RPC were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPC by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 456,249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPC by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 538,620 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 138,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $527.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.65. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

