Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $10.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.
Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $7.92 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.
In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,248,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,517,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
