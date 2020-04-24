Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $10.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $7.92 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,248,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,517,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

