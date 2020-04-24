Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.14 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 13,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

