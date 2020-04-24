Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $200.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.