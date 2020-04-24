Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 41,135 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 222.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $51.33 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

