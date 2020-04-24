Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,452 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Investec cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

