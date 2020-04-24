Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 128,085 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.