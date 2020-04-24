Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 816.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $153.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of -850.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

