Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $211.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.83. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,491 shares of company stock worth $120,795,871. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.