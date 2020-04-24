Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $120.88 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

