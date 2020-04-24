PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of PTC worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after acquiring an additional 661,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after acquiring an additional 172,871 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock worth $235,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.69.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

