Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $1,544,418.52 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PG stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,462,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,003 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

