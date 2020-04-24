PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $99.43 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

