PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

