Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 6,091.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Planet Fitness worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,638,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

PLNT stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

