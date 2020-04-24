Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,986.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,886.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,384.77.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

