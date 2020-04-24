Palmer Knight Co Sells 2,682 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palmer Knight Co cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

