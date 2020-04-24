Palmer Knight Co Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,674 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average of $157.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

