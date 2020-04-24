Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,003 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steris by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Steris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,294,000 after purchasing an additional 248,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 449,941 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 600,507 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

