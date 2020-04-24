Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,106 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Loews by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Loews by 3.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 36.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $516,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

