Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 502 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $209.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $328.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,165 shares of company stock worth $12,215,051. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.76.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

