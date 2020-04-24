Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $35,949.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $470,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,587 shares of company stock worth $4,013,335 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $189.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average is $148.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

