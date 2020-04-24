Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 177 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 717,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

