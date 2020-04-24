Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,415 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $7,359,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 149,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

