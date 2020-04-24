Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,178 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter worth $1,397,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 10.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 34.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at about $8,667,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AES by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tish Mendoza purchased 3,240 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

NYSE:AES opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

