Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $374.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 580.45% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

