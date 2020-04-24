Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Boston Partners bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

