Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $204.40 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

