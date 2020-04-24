Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $155.41 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

