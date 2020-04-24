Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,370. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

