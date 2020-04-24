Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

