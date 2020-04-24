Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.04 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,746,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $314.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.