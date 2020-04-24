Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.98 Million Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,025,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 221,596 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $32.91 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

