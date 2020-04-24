Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,820,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $841.71.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $867.02 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $940.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.