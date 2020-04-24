Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.46 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 252.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Shares of IR opened at $27.36 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

