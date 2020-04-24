Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $20.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.