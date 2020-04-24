Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

