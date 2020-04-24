Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,995 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $190,949,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after purchasing an additional 524,374 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

