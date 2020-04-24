Optimum Investment Advisors Takes $50,000 Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.