Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 354 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after acquiring an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after acquiring an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $177.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

